Cleaning up the Pico: They came, they saw, they conquered

Fallbrook comes through, faith is renewed!

FALLBROOK –Save Our Forest called for help and the good people of Fallbrook came through the morning of Saturday, Aug. 12. Anticipating about 20 who had registered ahead of time, 62 people came, many bringing their own tools to work on the Pico Promenade.

The task was to weed the four block long walkway which extends from Fallbrook Street through to Elder Street. Th...