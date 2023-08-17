Rotary Club welcomes FUESD staff back to school with a BBQ

FALLBROOK – The Rotary Club of Fallbrook held its annual Welcome Back barbeque for the staff of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Thursday, Aug. 10. FUESD staff members were treated to a lunch of burgers with all the fixings, chips and watermelon with cookies for dessert.

The event is held each year at Ingold Sports Park. Club President Ron Hall said the barbeque is a way for the club to honor the work of the classified, certificated and administrative staff members who do so much to care for the children in the community.

The Rotary Club of Fallbrook supports programs at both the elementary and high school districts. The club sponsors high school student delegates to the Model United Nations, recognizes Students of the Month and Employees of the Month, and provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

The club meets Thursdays at noon. For information about the Rotary Club of Fallbrook, visit their website at http://www.fallbrookrotary.org.

Submitted by The Rotary Club of Fallbrook.