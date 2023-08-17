Head on expanded traffic collision reported in Fallbrook

A head-on collision between two cars was reported near 4461 S. Mission near Reins Therapeutic Horsemanship facility tonight (Friday 08-18-23) at about 6:17 pm. The parties reporting the accident are saying possible severe injuries. It was reported to the CHP as a black Ford Mustang vs. a white Honda Accord.

NCFPD and Sheriff are on the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

More will be reported as information becomes available.