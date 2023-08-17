Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News staff 

Marine dies in night live-fire training on Camp Pendleton

 
Last updated 8/18/2023 at 7:38pm

QUANTICO, VA - A Marine assigned as a student to the School of Infantry-West aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton died while participating in a night live-fire training event, 17 August 2023. An investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing and the command is fully cooperating with the investigation efforts. SOI-W is providing support to the family and peers of the deceased during this difficult time. There is no additional information available at this time.

PRESS RELEASE from U.S. MARINE CORPS TRAINING COMMAND

 

