Village News seeks community investors for expansion

Additional personnel, software, products and equipment needed for our future

Village News Inc, a company that has shown great resiliancy over 25 years, is looking for community members who are able to invest alongside us in our expansion.

Village News, and it's sister papers Valley News, Anza Valley Outlook and magazines and websites, have been able to reach millions of people over the years as well as consistently generate over a miilion dollars annually.

The company has a loyal employee base that has showed great resiliancy despite recession, fires, floods, a terrorist attack through ransomware, personal tragedy and a global pandemic.

Village News, Inc started with a group of about 25 local couples who each invested about $2,000. We have all aged and many of our original investors have passed, but we have never been "bought" or taken investment from an outside company, despite social media rumors.

With that seed money we built a business that has served every part of this community. Not just the residents and readers, but all the nonprofits, all the government agencies, civic groups, sheriff and fire, students in sports, schools, businesses, churches, and supported things like the growth of the art & cultural community and parks and preserves locally.

But our focus has always been award-winning news.

Community news is not dead. People want news more than ever, but the distribution of it continues to evolve. It's our challenge to continue to transform our business to meet the challenge of new generations.

We are looking for residents who have the means and the desire to come alongside us with no personal or political agenda other than the belief that independent community news is as crucial as the founding fathers believed it was to our very Republic when they penned the First Amendment.

We are looking for people who are proud that we have our own award-winning community paper and want to support our growth.

We are launching new digital and print products and websites. We need new software, equipment and personnel.

If you are a person who has the financial means to support or invest in us, our vision of the future, and the community, please call me at 760-723-7319 or email jreeder@reedermedia.

As always, thank you for your support.

Julie Reeder

Publisher