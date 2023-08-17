Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

300 plus pets traveled to Arizona for a new chance at finding homes

 
Last updated 8/19/2023 at 3:20pm

San Diego Humane Society carefully loaded 318 rabbits, Guinea pigs, hamsters and rats into transport crates and then into an air conditioned truck. Village News/Courtesy photo

More than 300 small pets from San Diego Humane Society traveled to Arizona for a new chance at finding loving families.

The mass transport - the largest in San Diego Humane Society's history - alleviated some of the pressure on the shelters, which set a new record of 2,584 animals in care July 7, 2023. The shelters are still at 175% capacity for dogs and 176% capacity for cats.

At 5:30 a.m. Aug. 7, staff members started carefully loading rabbits, Guinea pigs, hamsters and rats into transport crates and then into an air conditioned truck. Staff then departed the San Diego Campus at 8:30 a.m....



