County on pace to meet 2030 climate action goals

Shauni Lyles

County of San Diego Communications Office

The county is making climate action progress by providing clean air and water, green jobs and improving public health, according to the 2022 climate action report.

The county is helping the community thrive by protecting the region’s diverse natural resources. In 2022, county teleworking and alternate schedules avoided 36.5 million miles of commuting.

The county also reduced electricity consumption at its buildings by 46%, planted 3,913 trees and conserved more than 1,000 acres of open space. These accomplishments account for more t...