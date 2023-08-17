SAR K-9 Unit's first bloodhound completes training and reports for duty

Albert joined the San Diego County Sheriff's Department in January 2022 as a 13-week-old puppy. He was donated to the Sheriff's Department by the Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Association (HDSA). After more than a year of training, he is now serving our communities as part of the Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) K-9 Unit. His special mission is to help find missing and at-risk people. Albert graduated from training at the end of March 2023 and received his badge from Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez.

The bloodhound is named in memory of Sergeant Don Albert Parker. Parker was a 25-year veteran of the...