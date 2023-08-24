Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News staff 

3.6 magnitude earthquake felt by local residents

 
Last updated 8/29/2023 at 8:43am

USGS screenshot

The blue squares all represent people who reported they felt the 3.6 magnitude quake lightly this morning at 1:05 am.

There was a magnitude 3.6 earthquake this morning, Tuesday, at 1:05 a.m., centered off the coast 34 miles between San Clemente and Oceanside in the Gulf of Santa Catalina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was reported to be about 10 miles deep. The quake was felt by local residents from Chula Vista to Long Beach. One resident who lives in an apartment complex in Oceanside felt it, as well as residents in Fallbrook, who said they felt like their chair started "swimming." There were no injuries reported.

 

