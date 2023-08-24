Accident with minor injuries at Old Hwy 395 and SR 76

A CHP officer talks to the person inside the car after a 2-car collision at Old Hwy 395 and SR 76 that left one person injured.

At 3 pm today, Sunday, there was a two-car collision with a minor injury reported at the intersection of Old Hwy 395 and SR76.

It was reported to be a grey sedan vs a white sedan. The accident was blocking the middle of the intersection.

NCFPD PIO Choi said, "Two vehicle traffic collision. Both parties did not want to be transported, minor injuries."

CHP and North County Fire were on the scene.

At 5 pm at Old 395 and Canonita, there was a second crash. A single vehicle was reported to CHP to have crashed into a telephone or a power pole. Possible injuries are unknown at this time and a tow truck had been called as of 5:20 pm.