Fallbrook man dies in traffic crash on Deer Springs Road west of Mesa Rock Road

SAN MARCOS (Unincorporated) – On Aug. 24, at approximately 5:33 a.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Oceanside Area office responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic crash on Deer Springs Road, west of Mesa Rock Road.

A 23-year-old (male) from Fallbrook was driving a silver BMW 330ci, in the eastbound lane of Deer Springs Road. A 61-year-old (male) from Murrieta was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma in the westbound lane of Deer Springs Road.

For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver of the BMW crossed over the solid double yellow lines directly into the path of the Toyota causing them to collide within the westbound traffic lane.

The California Highway Patrol and the San Marcos Fire Department/Paramedics responded to the scene. Unfortunately, the driver of the BMW was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

The roadway was affected from the time of the crash until approximately 8:16 a.m., as the scene was investigated. Alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected to be a factor contributing to the cause of this traffic crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and the CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.