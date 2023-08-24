Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Fallbrook man dies in traffic crash on Deer Springs Road west of Mesa Rock Road

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2023 at 10:50am



SAN MARCOS (Unincorporated) – On Aug. 24, at approximately 5:33 a.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Oceanside Area office responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic crash on Deer Springs Road, west of Mesa Rock Road.

A 23-year-old (male) from Fallbrook was driving a silver BMW 330ci, in the eastbound lane of Deer Springs Road. A 61-year-old (male) from Murrieta was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma in the westbound lane of Deer Springs Road.

For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver of the BMW crossed over the solid double yellow lines directly into the path of the Toyota causing them to collide within the westbound traffic lane.

The California Highway Patrol and the San Marcos Fire Department/Paramedics responded to the scene. Unfortunately, the driver of the BMW was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

The roadway was affected from the time of the crash until approximately 8:16 a.m., as the scene was investigated. Alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected to be a factor contributing to the cause of this traffic crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and the CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023