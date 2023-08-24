Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Our contractor is exceptional

 
Last updated 8/23/2023



We have always enjoyed living in our small town of Fallbrook where there are locals who genuinely care about the customer. Antonio (Tony) Guzman, the owner of AGM General Construction, is one of these people.

We recently used his company for remodeling our master bathroom shower/tub area. His ability and knowledge are exceptional, and he was extremely easy-going and personable throughout the entire process.

Tony walked us through what to expect as far as cost, time involved, etc., and emphasized the importance of getting us exactly what we truly wanted. We love our new shower and will look forward to contacting Tony for any other future projects; he is definitely the best!

Kathy and Ken Crouse

 

