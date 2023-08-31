Give generously before you go. It changes lives, forever
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 11:55am
Jean Larsen
Executive Director
Legacy Endowment Community Foundation
After almost 40 years as a nonprofit professional, I am still bewildered when someone tells me the story of “…the millionaire next door” who passed away without a will or trust and no heirs.
Generally speaking, when someone passes away without a will, trust, or other distribution plan, their money, assets, and belongings – the representation of their life – are distributed according to California law. It’s a lengthy, expensive, and complicated process, with the state determining who gets what.
“I’d love to...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)