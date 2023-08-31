Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Music Society Season Opener Take3 fused Bach with classic rock, pop and Moon River

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/31/2023 at 1:55pm

Violinist Lindsay Deutsch, left, and cellist Mikala Schmitz play Bach and Beethoven, fused with classic rock and pop at Mission Theater, Aug. 27. Village News/Mike Reardon photo

Julie Reeder

Publisher

The Fallbrook Music Society opened its 46th Season Sunday, Aug. 27, with the female music trio Take3 to a full crowd in the Mission Theater. The classically trained performers combined their rock star charisma in beautiful sequin outfits playing Bach and Beethoven, fused with classic rock, pop and favorites such as Moon River and songs from West Side Story.

Their tagline "Where rock meets Bach" was a fitting description.The crowd responded to their performance with rapturous applause and a standing ovation.

Violinist Lindsay Deutsch, who also provided a fun stage pr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023