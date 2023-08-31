Music Society Season Opener Take3 fused Bach with classic rock, pop and Moon River
The Fallbrook Music Society opened its 46th Season Sunday, Aug. 27, with the female music trio Take3 to a full crowd in the Mission Theater. The classically trained performers combined their rock star charisma in beautiful sequin outfits playing Bach and Beethoven, fused with classic rock, pop and favorites such as Moon River and songs from West Side Story.
Their tagline "Where rock meets Bach" was a fitting description.The crowd responded to their performance with rapturous applause and a standing ovation.
