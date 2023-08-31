Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

By Village News staff 

Pole and wires down on Sleeping Indian Rd.

Avoid the area - road is closed

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/31/2023 at 6:25pm

Village News/AC Investigations photo

The pole was shattered and pulled into the street by the pickup truck that inadvertently ran into the drooping lines, as was reported by people on site.

A truck ran into low-hanging wires this morning that were sagging across Sleeping Indian Rd. in the 4600 block. at about 9 am. According to the CHP and a man involved in the incident who had extensive damage to his vehicle, the wires were sagging so low, that a truck ran into them, pulling the pole into the street and shattering it. One other vehicle, a sedan, was following behind the truck and was damaged as well. There were no injuries.

Village News/AC Investigations photo

First responders closing the road and evaluating the situation and the drivers involved.

CHP, Sheriff, NCFPD, At&T, Utiliquest, SDG&E, and AC Investigations were on the scene for Village News.

This is an early version account.

A pole and wires were reported down at 4680 Sleeping Indian Rd this morning at 9 a.m. According to a CHP officer on the scene, the wires were sagging and possibly a vehicle hit the sagging wires and another vehicle following was struck by the wires as well.

North County Fire, CHP, and Sherriff's deputies are on the scene.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023