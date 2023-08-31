Pole and wires down on Sleeping Indian Rd.

Avoid the area - road is closed

The pole was shattered and pulled into the street by the pickup truck that inadvertently ran into the drooping lines, as was reported by people on site.

A truck ran into low-hanging wires this morning that were sagging across Sleeping Indian Rd. in the 4600 block. at about 9 am. According to the CHP and a man involved in the incident who had extensive damage to his vehicle, the wires were sagging so low, that a truck ran into them, pulling the pole into the street and shattering it. One other vehicle, a sedan, was following behind the truck and was damaged as well. There were no injuries.

Village News/AC Investigations photo First responders closing the road and evaluating the situation and the drivers involved.

CHP, Sheriff, NCFPD, At&T, Utiliquest, SDG&E, and AC Investigations were on the scene for Village News.

