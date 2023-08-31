Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News staff 

Window reported shattered on Main St.

 
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 5:53pm

A window is broken in the 200 block of N. Main Ave on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023. It's the second window broken downtown in a month.

A shattered large display window was reported in the 200 block of N. Main Ave. in downtown Fallbrook on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Deputies arrived and entered and cleared the building. There were no suspects in the store. A deputy in the rear questioned a known homeless man who claimed he had seen the window broken at 8 a.m. but knew nothing about it. It didn't appear that anyone had entered the empty building through the broken window.

It is the second business display window that has been broken in a month.

Village News staff photo

 

