Last updated 9/6/2023 at 3:25pm

Rosemary Duffy passed peacefully on Aug. 29, 2023. Celebrate her life on Sept. 9, 2023, 2 p.m. at LifePointe Church. Casual purple attire, Rosemary's favorite color. Details: https://www.berry-bellandhall.com/obituary/rosemary-duffy