Have a say on county projects impacting the region

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County is looking for input on projects covering a wide range of priorities that may affect you, your neighborhood or the region at large.

Your feedback is wanted on the county's legislative priorities, homelessness, a campaign to Leave No Veteran Homeless, the Climate Action Plan and economic impacts from border water pollution. You can share your perspective by submitting comments, sharing personal stories and/or taking surveys.

These projects and others are all listed on the County's Engage San Diego County page, https://e...