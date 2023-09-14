Apartment blaze caused by gas line break with fire

The area should be avoided until the complex is cleared.

A resident attempts to put out a fire with a garden hose and fire extinguisher during an apartment building fire at 240 E. FALLBROOK St.

A working residential fire was reported at 6:54 pm tonight, Wednesday, at an apartment complex at 240 E. Fallbrook St. A witness reported that it was a gas line that caught fire and NCFPD PIO John Choi confirmed that it was a gas line break with fire. The flames were 20 to 30 feet high and reached from the ground past the roof on the second story. The complex was evacuated while firefighters extinguished the flames.

This area should be avoided. North County Fire, Camp Pendleton, and Vista are all on the scene with the Sheriff's Dept.