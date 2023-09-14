RE: 'Let's rename Pro-Life' [Village News, Letter, 8/24/23]

It was disappointing to look through the Aug. 31 issue of Village News and find no response to John H. Terrell's letter, which was published in the Aug. 24 issue under the headline “Let's rename Pro-Life.”

It seems that Mr. Terrell is ignorant of Hope Clinic for Women in Fallbrook at 125 East Hawthorne Street. This clinic offers not only support for pregnancy but also support for the infant and parents for the first two years of the infant's life after birth.

Comprehensive education is offered for parents in what to expect in pregnancy and birth and how to care for the infant. All of Hope Clinic's services, including medical services, are offered free of charge to the clients.

Mr. Terrell's characterization of the Pro-Life movement as not caring about the life of the newborn or the mother seems to me like an insult to the people of Fallbrook who fully support life.

Paul Kalmen