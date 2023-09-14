Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Luiseño Chapter DAR and America250 honor William Hall

 
Last updated 9/13/2023 at 5:37pm

A Revolutionary War Plaque at the Court House in Sterling, Montgomery County, includes the name of William Hall who fought in the Revolutionary War. Village News/Courtesy photo

TEMECULA – Our American fight for freedom did not come easy. In November 1776 – 247 years ago – George Washington was feeling the weight of the process. Just as many of us take on daunting projects or endure overwhelming odds, so, too, did Washington.

The British continually forced retreat and had won four straight battles over the Americans. Down to 3,000 fighting men, Washington wrote to Congress: "The situation of our affairs is critical and truly alarming." He further wrote Dec. 20: "Ten days more will put an end to the existence of our army."

The Americans were hanging on by the...



