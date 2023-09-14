MSJC hosted dedication ceremony for state-of-the-art athletics and kinesiology complex

MENIFEE – Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC) hosted a dedication ceremony Sept. 5 to officially open the more than $50 million state-of-the-art Athletics & Kinesiology Complex. College officials, faculty, staff, local leaders and community members attended the event and together celebrated this exciting milestone in the college’s history.

Opening this addition to MSJC’s Menifee Valley Campus is a testament to the college’s commitment to excellence in both academics and athletics. This new Athletics & Kinesiology complex boasts amenities including:

• A 30,722 square-foot 5,000-s...