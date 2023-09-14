Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

MSJC hosted dedication ceremony for state-of-the-art athletics and kinesiology complex

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/13/2023 at 5:36pm



MENIFEE – Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC) hosted a dedication ceremony Sept. 5 to officially open the more than $50 million state-of-the-art Athletics & Kinesiology Complex. College officials, faculty, staff, local leaders and community members attended the event and together celebrated this exciting milestone in the college’s history.

Opening this addition to MSJC’s Menifee Valley Campus is a testament to the college’s commitment to excellence in both academics and athletics. This new Athletics & Kinesiology complex boasts amenities including:

• A 30,722 square-foot 5,000-s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023