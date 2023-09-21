Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Cal Fire issues urgent warning regarding incursions of unmanned aircraft systems

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/21/2023 at 10:20am



SACRAMENTO – Cal Fire, alongside its cooperators, wishes to issue an urgent warning regarding the incursion of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, into firefighting airspace.

These incursions have raised serious concerns as they have led to the temporary suspension of critical aerial firefighting operations on a half-dozen incidents so far this year.

The FAA regularly implements Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) around wildfire areas to protect the safety of aircraft participating in firefighting operations. All aircraft, including drones, are explicitly prohibi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023