Cal Fire issues urgent warning regarding incursions of unmanned aircraft systems

SACRAMENTO – Cal Fire, alongside its cooperators, wishes to issue an urgent warning regarding the incursion of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, into firefighting airspace.

These incursions have raised serious concerns as they have led to the temporary suspension of critical aerial firefighting operations on a half-dozen incidents so far this year.

The FAA regularly implements Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) around wildfire areas to protect the safety of aircraft participating in firefighting operations. All aircraft, including drones, are explicitly prohibi...