Last updated 9/28/2023 at 3:28pm

The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce's First Responders Appreciation Event held Sept. 7 awarded CHP Commander Rick Goulding, Officer Scott Harlan, Deputy Tim Clark, Senior Volunteer Dennis Knight, Lt. Claudia Delgado, Engineer Joe Harlin, Deputy Chief Brian Macmillan, Chief Keith McReynolds (accepting award for Cal Fire) and Battalion Chief Pete August. Village News/Courtesy photo