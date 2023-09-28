Worker of the Week offers great customer service
Last updated 9/28/2023 at 3pm
Rubi Casas, manager of Auto International Insurance, is ready to help a customer find the best and most competitive auto insurance rates. Located at 1368 South Mission Road, Casas has 10 years of experience in the business and has been at this location five years. Her customers said they return due to her great customer service. Her goal is to own and operate her own Auto and Registration service in the near future. Village News/David Landry photo
