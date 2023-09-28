Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative to meet Oct. 12

VISTA — Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will host the North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative meeting Thursday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held at United Methodist Church of Vista, located at 490 S. Melrose Ave., in the upper level Community Room.

The event is free to the public, and complimentary coffee and pastries will be provided. The meeting’s guest speaker will be Megan House, Policy Advisor for County Supervisor Jim Desmond. House covers the area of Health and Human Services and Public Safety for Supervisor Desmond. She has also h...