Ready for wildfire: Grant funding to create wildfire prepared communities

New pilot program leverages federal and state funds to support defensible space and ignition resistant retrofits in six vulnerable California counties

SACRAMENTO – Homeowners in six California counties will soon begin receiving home retrofits with ignition resistant materials to California’s most vulnerable populations as part of the California Wildfire Mitigation Program.

The pilot home hardening initiative provides funding for defensible space and ignition resistant retrofits to harden approximately 2,500 homes in six counties over the next three years.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) established a joint powers authority t...