Trikafta, revolutionary cystic fibrosis drug, wins $3 Million Breakthrough Prize
Last updated 9/28/2023 at 2:46pm
Village News Staff
Researchers behind the groundbreaking cystic fibrosis treatment, Trikafta, have been honored with the prestigious $3-million Breakthrough Prize. Sabine Hadida, Paul Negulescu, and Fredrick Van Goor, of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in San Diego, developed the drug which they report has significantly improved the lives of those suffering from the genetic disorder.
Trikafta, targeting a specific protein associated with cystic fibrosis, has successfully extended the life expectancy of those affected, potentially from around 30 years to over 80 years. This innovation is being hail...
