Trikafta, revolutionary cystic fibrosis drug, wins $3 Million Breakthrough Prize

 
Last updated 9/28/2023 at 2:46pm

Breakthrough Prize winners, from left, Paul Negulescu, Sabine Hadida and Fredrick Van Goor developed a combination treatment that targets a malformed protein in people with cystic fibrosis. Village News/Vertex Pharmaceuticals photo

Village News Staff

Researchers behind the groundbreaking cystic fibrosis treatment, Trikafta, have been honored with the prestigious $3-million Breakthrough Prize. Sabine Hadida, Paul Negulescu, and Fredrick Van Goor, of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in San Diego, developed the drug which they report has significantly improved the lives of those suffering from the genetic disorder.

Trikafta, targeting a specific protein associated with cystic fibrosis, has successfully extended the life expectancy of those affected, potentially from around 30 years to over 80 years. This innovation is being hail...



