Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

By City News Service 

Fake Bomb Threat Forces Daylong Closure of San Marcos High School

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/6/2023 at 7:16pm



SAN MARCOS - A bogus bomb threat forced a daylong closure of San Marcos High School today, four days after a similar criminal hoax prompted heightened security at an elementary school in the northern San Diego-area city.

An unidentified person phoned in the threat to the West San Marcos Boulevard secondary school at about 8 a.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

``As a precaution, students arriving at school were sent home with their parents,'' Sgt. William Frierson said, adding that administrators put lockdown procedures into effect for those youths and staf...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023