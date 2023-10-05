Fake Bomb Threat Forces Daylong Closure of San Marcos High School

SAN MARCOS - A bogus bomb threat forced a daylong closure of San Marcos High School today, four days after a similar criminal hoax prompted heightened security at an elementary school in the northern San Diego-area city.

An unidentified person phoned in the threat to the West San Marcos Boulevard secondary school at about 8 a.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

``As a precaution, students arriving at school were sent home with their parents,'' Sgt. William Frierson said, adding that administrators put lockdown procedures into effect for those youths and staf...