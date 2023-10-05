Voter information pamphlets go out to registered voters for Nov. 7 elections

Voter information pamphlets are in the mail for the November election, to arrive the week of Oct. 8. Village News/SD County photo

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

Voter information pamphlets are on their way to registered voters in the Fourth Supervisorial District, City of Chula Vista, Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District for the Nov. 7 special election. Voters who live in those districts may also view their pamphlet online at https://www.sdvote.com/.

The pamphlet contains important election information such as voting options, election deadlines, candidate statements, ballot measure text and more. It also includes a sample of your official ballot. You may use t...