Voter information pamphlets go out to registered voters for Nov. 7 elections
Last updated 10/5/2023 at 9:16pm
Tracy DeFore
County of San Diego Communications Office
Voter information pamphlets are on their way to registered voters in the Fourth Supervisorial District, City of Chula Vista, Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District for the Nov. 7 special election. Voters who live in those districts may also view their pamphlet online at https://www.sdvote.com/.
The pamphlet contains important election information such as voting options, election deadlines, candidate statements, ballot measure text and more. It also includes a sample of your official ballot. You may use t...
