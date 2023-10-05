Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Voter information pamphlets go out to registered voters for Nov. 7 elections

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2023 at 9:16pm

Voter information pamphlets are in the mail for the November election, to arrive the week of Oct. 8. Village News/SD County photo

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

Voter information pamphlets are on their way to registered voters in the Fourth Supervisorial District, City of Chula Vista, Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District for the Nov. 7 special election. Voters who live in those districts may also view their pamphlet online at https://www.sdvote.com/.

The pamphlet contains important election information such as voting options, election deadlines, candidate statements, ballot measure text and more. It also includes a sample of your official ballot. You may use t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023