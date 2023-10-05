Greek Festival returns to Old Town Temecula

The Synthesi band will perform Greek music at the festival with, from left, back, Peter Deneff, lead vocals, keyboards; John Fotopoulos, bouzouki, vocals; front, George Deneff, violin; Dimitri Matsis, drums, and Vik Momjian, bass.

TEMECULA – Temecula's Greek Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Old Town Temecula's Civic Center and Town Square at 41000 Main Street.

At the festival, the entertainment will include live Greek music and a Kid's Fun Zone with face painting; a game trailer; petting zoo and pony rides. There will also be Greek cooking demonstrations and a Mediterranean Market with 12 regional vendors offering a multitude of products and services.

Food booths will offer an extensive selection of Greek desserts and pastries; main courses, Greek kabobs, gyros, feta fries and appetizers with costs from $2 up to $20. A Greek Taverna will be serving Greek and domestic beer, wines, Greek brandy and aperitifs.

Entrance gates are in the main passageway from the Old Town Parking garage to the Civic Center; on Main Street uphill from Old Town Front Street; and on Mercedes Street near 4th Street.

Greek food to be found at the festival includes gyros and baklava.

Free parking is in the Old Town Parking garage at the Civic Center; free parking at Old Town's 2nd Street Parking lot off Old Town Front Street; and free parking available at spots on the streets around the festival venue. The closest handicap/ADA parking is in the Old Town Parking garage. Additional parking is across from Dan's Feed Store at the corner of Old Town Front Street and 1st Street.

Sponsored by St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Temecula Valley, festival proceeds will benefit the mission, ministries, community outreach, and charitable programs of the parish. All ages welcome. General admission is $3, seniors $2, children over 12 $1. Free admission to children 12 and under, active duty and retired military veterans and first responders.

Submitted by the Temecula Greek Festival.