Taking time to recognize all the blessings in our community

Julie Reeder

Publisher

I went to REINS Country Hoedown Saturday night. What a great event for a great cause, helping our special needs residents. While I enjoyed this event, Lucette went to another important event, the Hope Clinic Tea, which raises money to take care of families who have a baby on the way and may need support, education or encouragement. We try to attend as many events as we can.

On Oct. 28, I’m attending the gala for the Fallbrook Food Pantry which vets those in need and provides food for their families. If you’ve ever been in that situation, you know how important that is.

It’s so great to enjoy the company of locals while raising money for good causes that enrich the lives of our residents, young and old as well as the entire community. The Bonsall Woman's Club, the Vintage Car Club, and the Angel Society, all donate to other worthy causes in town and support other deserving causes.

The Land Conservancy works hard to make sure we have green spaces, preserves, hiking trails to enjoy nature, etc. And then we have all the churches serving their congregations. We are blessed indeed to have all these groups of volunteers, which are almost too many to mention, who make our community what it is. We are truly blessed.

Then there are the events which maybe don’t raise money, but are important to the community, like the Harvest Faire, the Christmas Parade, etc.

We are blessed, and I am thankful. Village News is thankful that you allow us to cover all the wonderful and enriching events happening as well as the not so wonderful, which is equally as important. We enjoy being the trusted hub of information and we want to celebrate that, as well as raise some money for our intern program and new computers and technology, which are greatly in need of updating to do our job.

We will celebrate our thankfulness by inviting all our friends and subscribers to our next Village News event, which will be a “Friendsgiving” on Nov. 18 at Sonrise Community Church, 463 S Stage Coach Lane. The Friendsgiving is also sponsored by Grocery Outlet, which is helping to supply food for the occasion.

There won’t be any long formal presentations, just good food and enjoying each other’s company. We will have raffles and silent auction items for people to bid on to raise needed funds.

In a world where we often find ourselves inundated with distressing news and global turmoil, it becomes ever more vital to pause and contemplate the aspects within our reach and influence at a local level. Every community possesses the potential to harness its resources and capabilities for the betterment of its members.

We are fortunate to belong to a vibrant and close-knit community, where we not only reside but also thrive, engage in recreational activities, relish life's pleasures, and extend a helping hand to one another.

If you want to join us, you can go to VillageNews.com/donate and a donation of any size will be your ticket into the event, or you can just call our office at 760-723-7319.

We will be enjoying turkey, ham, dressing, yams, salad, rolls, pie and more! I’m excited to see you there. Please join us. If you need a ride, please call the office and we will do our best to arrange one for you. There is limited space, so the earlier you reserve your seat the better!