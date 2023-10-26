WWII vet watches Iwo Jima movie at Regency

Regency resident Carlo Romano holds the case for the A&E documentary "Heroes of Iwo Jima" which he watched with the other residents. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – A special showing of the 2001 A&E documentary "Heroes of Iwo Jima" was recently held at Regency Fallbrook Assisted Living Facility. The event was made particularly meaningful by the attendance of Regency resident Carlo Romano, 98 year old veteran of the 5th Marine Division which fought in that epic battle.

For the residents, it was both an inspiring and a humbling experience, witnessing the heroism of the young Marines dug into an underground tunnel system, as they fought against an enemy who preferred fighting to the death to surrendering. The documentary covered, in detail,...