WWII vet watches Iwo Jima movie at Regency
Last updated 10/25/2023 at 4:05pm
FALLBROOK – A special showing of the 2001 A&E documentary "Heroes of Iwo Jima" was recently held at Regency Fallbrook Assisted Living Facility. The event was made particularly meaningful by the attendance of Regency resident Carlo Romano, 98 year old veteran of the 5th Marine Division which fought in that epic battle.
For the residents, it was both an inspiring and a humbling experience, witnessing the heroism of the young Marines dug into an underground tunnel system, as they fought against an enemy who preferred fighting to the death to surrendering. The documentary covered, in detail,...
