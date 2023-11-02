RWC of Fallbrook to host Roy Moosa

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club’s guest speakers for Friday, Nov. 10, will include Roy Moosa, member of the Fallbrook Planning Group and owner of the Historic Fallbrook Mission Theater, whose topic will be about the eighth deadly sin – complacency.

The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Ave., in Fallbrook. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10. Please RSVP no later than Monday, Nov. 6, at Carol Shrider at [email protected].

Submitted by Republican Women of California Fallbrook.