Arson suspected in Oceanside fire

OCEANSIDE: At around 3:13pm reports of a vegetation fire came out in the are of Marron Rd & College Blvd. first responders arrived and located a brush fire moving uphill at a moderate rate of spread. Helicopters were called in to assist and several homes were evacuated by several law enforcement agencies. One person was detained on suspicion of arson according to Carlsbad police. There is no additional information at this time.