Unofficial results from Registrar of Voters on Measure A and B

These measures ask voters of Fallbrook and Rainbow to approve the proposed detachment of their respective counties from the San Diego County Water Authority. The two water districts have been fighting for years to leave the Water Authority to buy cheaper water from a wholesaler in Riverside County. The San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA) has defended its rate increases over the years by saying they were necessary to ensure water reliability in drought years, including those in the North County. The SDCWA is demanding an exit fee be paid to compensate for the investments made in water infrastructure to accommodate the northern counties during dry seasons.

Measure A is to determine if the Fallbrook Public Utility will separate. Measure B is to determine if the Rainbow Municipal Water District will detach.

What was shown on the ballot

"Shall the detachment of (Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District) from San Diego County Water Authority, as approved by the San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission on July 10, 2023 by adoption of Resolution No. 2023-12 - "Rainbow Municipal Water District Reorganization," subject to the terms and conditions specified in the Resolution, which terms and conditions including payment of an exit fee by Rainbow Municipal Water District to San Diego County Water Authority, all as more particularly described and set forth in the Resolution, be confirmed?"

Voting Breakdown

Measure A - passed

Voted For

total: 4492

through a voting center: 163

through mail: 4329

Voted Against

total: 269

through a voting center: 11

through mail: 258

Measure B - passed

Voted For

total: 4924

through a voting center: 138

through mail: 4786

Voted Against

total: 239

through a voting center: 3

through mail: 236