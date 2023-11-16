Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

By Village News Staff 

Roads closed after gas leak

Residents told to shelter in place

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/20/2023 at 10:06am

Village News/ AC Investigations

Roads are closed after a gas leak in the street was reported.

At 8:37 am this morning, Monday, North County Fire responded to the neighborhood around Elder Street between Shady Glen and Potter with the report of a gas leak. Apparently there was some construction and a line in the street was severed. The roads are closed, including Potter Street, Elder and Shady Glen. Residents in the surrounding neighborhood are being told to shelter in place.

Village News/ AC Investigations

There was construction work being done on Elder Street that appears to be the cause of the gas leak preceding the neighborhood shelter in place warning.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023