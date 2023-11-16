Roads closed after gas leak
Residents told to shelter in place
Last updated 11/20/2023 at 10:06am
At 8:37 am this morning, Monday, North County Fire responded to the neighborhood around Elder Street between Shady Glen and Potter with the report of a gas leak. Apparently there was some construction and a line in the street was severed. The roads are closed, including Potter Street, Elder and Shady Glen. Residents in the surrounding neighborhood are being told to shelter in place.
