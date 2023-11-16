Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

By Village News staff 

SDCWA votes to drop lawsuit against RMWD and FPUD

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/16/2023 at 11:18pm



The San Diego County Water Authority voted today, Thursday, to withdraw its legal action against the two customer water districts, Rainbow Municipal Water District and Fallbrook Public Utilities District, as well as the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO). This decision follows a board meeting where, after private discussions, the authority instructed its legal team to negotiate a settlement.

The lawsuit, initiated in August, was part of the Water Authority's efforts to prevent these districts from separating from the San Diego County Water Authority. LAFCO, the organization responsible for overseeing boundary changes, had previously approved the separation of these districts from the Water Authority

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023