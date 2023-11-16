SDCWA votes to drop lawsuit against RMWD and FPUD

The San Diego County Water Authority voted today, Thursday, to withdraw its legal action against the two customer water districts, Rainbow Municipal Water District and Fallbrook Public Utilities District, as well as the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO). This decision follows a board meeting where, after private discussions, the authority instructed its legal team to negotiate a settlement.

The lawsuit, initiated in August, was part of the Water Authority's efforts to prevent these districts from separating from the San Diego County Water Authority. LAFCO, the organization responsible for overseeing boundary changes, had previously approved the separation of these districts from the Water Authority