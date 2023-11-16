Re: 'High Crimes and misdemeanors' [Village News, Terrell letter, 11/02/23]

John Terrell took Dave Maynard to task for his calling President Joe Biden a criminal, after years of Mr. Terrell making those accusations against former President Donald Trump. He repeats the same script that all desperate Biden supporters cling to: there is no evidence of Biden crimes.

It seems odd that Terrell still dismisses foreign payoffs to the Biden family; however, such myopic views occur when people only listen to one perspective. The headlines of articles that Terrell cites tell you which type he follows: “Trump Revives False Narrative on Biden and Ukraine,” “Biden Impeachment effort ‘eight months of abject failure,’” and finally “Another GOP ‘Bombshell’ About Joe Biden Turns Out To Be A Dud,” attributed to extreme left-wing Huffpost. This last one didn’t age well.

The House Oversight Committee, following a trail of kickbacks from “CEFC,” a Chinese energy company, announced Friday, Nov. 3, that money was laundered through Biden’s brother. The White House is refusing to show any loan agreements for the purported “loan repayment” of $240,000 to Joe Biden.

For Mr. Terrell’s consideration, I came across this succinct summation on how there is no evidence of Joe Biden’s and his family’s corruption:

“Outside of the bank records, the suspicious activity reports, the wire transfers, the private bank transactions, the 20 LLCs, the texts, the emails, the WhatsApp messages, the photos of Joe with Hunter’s business partners, the voicemails to his son, the two business partners saying Joe is the ‘brand,’ the ‘big guy’ and ‘the chairman,’ the two IRS whistleblowers testimony, the recorded phone calls between Biden and Poroshenko, the video of Joe Biden bragging about firing the Ukrainian prosecutor, and Hunter’s statements that he’s giving his dad half his income, there is no evidence of Joe Biden being involved in Hunter’s business deals.”

David Lewis