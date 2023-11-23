Learn about electric vehicles

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team (FCAT) will present Keith Mikas in a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. He is president of the San Diego Electric Vehicle Association.

Information to be presented includes answers to the following questions. What is a charging station? Do I charge at home, do I charge the public charging station? What are the superchargers that I hear about and what are fast chargers? Electric vehicles are so expensive! How do I find the right electric vehicle to meet my needs (80% of the time)?

Mikas has been the president of the Electric Vehicle Association of San Diego for the past three years. They meet the second Wednesday of the month in Balboa Park in the San Diego Auto Museum at 6 p.m. He has a Masters in Sustainability Management from National University. He is currently working in the sustainability field at a major amusement park in San Diego as the senior assistant manager.

Mikas has owned six electric cars in the last 12 years and driven over 250k miles on electricity. His family owns a Nissan Leaf, a Chevrolet Bolt and a Tesla Model S, with reservations for Aptera, Tesla Cyber Truck, and a Nuba (an Estonian EV startup).

FCAT is an all-volunteer group that presents monthly presentations about climate change and mitigation on the last Tuesday of every month except December. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's e-blast at fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.