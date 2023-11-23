Migrant Ed students take journalism class

Trunk or Treat

By Andres Matias

I interviewed one of the Fallbrook High School counselors, Ms. Alejandra Vasquez. She was one of the people who organized the Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 28.

The Brook Life Car Club participates in the Trunk or Treat event with Irma and her niece, Ariana.

Ms. Vasquez told me that she thought of doing this event to bring the children and families to have fun, and she said it's a very global holiday; kids dress up as villains, monsters, and horror movie characters. She also said that at night the children go to houses asking for candy and they all get dressed up.

One thing Ms. Vasquez mentioned was that Halloween and Day of the Dead are a little similar because on Halloween the children dress up and on the Day of the Dead, but Day of the Dead is to celebrate those who passed away.

Forty-five clubs participated in the event of the Trunk or Treat and came from different parts of Fallbrook to show their lowrider cars. Ms. Vasquez commented that the event was successful. The children and families had a lot of fun. Thank you to Ms. Vásquez for taking the time to answer my questions.