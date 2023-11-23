RMWD General Manager Wiley appointed to SDCWA Board

FALLBROOK – The Rainbow Municipal Water District (RMWD) General Manager, Jake Willey, has been appointed to represent RMWD on the San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA) Board of Directors. Wiley is assigned to serve on the Water Authority Administrative and Finance, and Engineering and Operations committees.

Wiley's appointment stems from the retirement of former General Manager Tom Kennedy, who served as the district's representative on the Water Authority Board for nine years during his tenure with the district. Kennedy, who retired from the Rainbow Municipal Water District in Octobe...