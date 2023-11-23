Park vision co-created with Bonsall residents

The County of San Diego is thrilled to bring a first-rate park to Bonsall next year that will accommodate people of diverse ages and interests. Bonsall Community Park – your community’s first County Park – will offer beautiful places to relax, walk, picnic, cycle, play and finally fill the sports field void for local families driving kids to distant fields for practices and games.

This is in addition to nine miles of passive park and open space with thousands of acres of protected land, trails and equestrian programming offered in the San Luis Rey Park.

The vision for Bonsall Community Park was co-created with the community, starting early on with the San Luis Rey Master Plan in 2008 followed by years of planning and community engagement.

Our first community meeting about the project and preferred amenities was in April 2019, followed by a widely shared survey. That information was used to formulate two park concepts. Our second public meeting was in October 2019 where we presented the two concepts, surveyed meeting attendees and promoted an online survey for weeks after the meeting for those who couldn’t attend. These efforts combined with smaller, topic-specific meetings obtained an impressive 582 responses that shaped the park design and amenities.

The majority of the Bonsall residents who provided their input preferred the way the park is currently designed and cited their top three amenities as multi-use trails, sport fields, and playgrounds.

Community feedback and comments from the Bonsall Community Sponsor Group all contributed to the development of the final plan which was presented at our third public meeting on Nov. 5, 2020, and approved by the County Board of Supervisors in September 2021. Beyond the CSG, the project was shaped by public meetings, surveys, and collaboration with community groups such as the equestrian group in Bonsall called Vista Palomar Riders, local HOAs such as SL Rey HOA and Rancho Monserate HOA, and the Bonsall Unified School District.

We sincerely hope you will enjoy the Bonsall Community Park when it opens in Winter 2025. Our goal is to build parks for everyone and offer a multitude of amenities and programs that create rewarding recreation experiences and meet the needs of all patrons.

Accurate information about the park can be found on the project website:

https://www.sdparks.org/content/sdparks/en/AboutUs/Plans/ParksImprovementPlan.html#bonsall

Kasia Trojanowska, PLA

Deputy Director, Development Division

San Diego County Parks and Recreation