Legacy Endowment distributes year-end grants

Getting together at the open house for grant recipients are, from left, Legacy Endowment's Angela Calderon and Executive Director Jean Larsen, with Leisa Grajek, owner of K-9 Guardians, and Susan Woodward, Legacy Board Director.

FALLBROOK – As Fallbrook and Bonsall's regional community foundation, Legacy Endowment distributed more than $525,000 in generous grants and annual distributions Nov. 16, hosting an "open office" for donors, board members and stakeholders.

The day-long reception replaced an annual dinner in order to give individuals, interested donors, and agency representatives a more personal opportunity to learn more about each other. Grants were awarded from its Elisabeth Wilson Endowment and Ansell Family Funds, and, in addition, annual distributions were made to beneficiaries of its various endowed...