Legacy Endowment distributes year-end grants
Last updated 11/29/2023 at 7:20pm
FALLBROOK – As Fallbrook and Bonsall's regional community foundation, Legacy Endowment distributed more than $525,000 in generous grants and annual distributions Nov. 16, hosting an "open office" for donors, board members and stakeholders.
The day-long reception replaced an annual dinner in order to give individuals, interested donors, and agency representatives a more personal opportunity to learn more about each other. Grants were awarded from its Elisabeth Wilson Endowment and Ansell Family Funds, and, in addition, annual distributions were made to beneficiaries of its various endowed...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)