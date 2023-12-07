Gwyn's poetry is now in a national journal

Graecie Gwyn holds the journal that includes her poem "Wonder." Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Graecie Gwyn's poem "Wonder" has been published in Empowered, a poetry journal from The America Library of Poetry.

Graecie is a seventh grader at Potter Junior High. She has been previously published in Stone Soup Magazine, the San Diego Union-Tribune, and Mustango, a poetry journal published by the Village News for Maie Ellis Elementary.

Wonder

by Graecie Gwyn

Vague memories of Cuba and flowers.

The swift of the structure, the curiosity and the coldness is the masterpiece.

Free of warmth and free to believe rights,

oh how the world wonders in gasps of awe. As the mind sets,

as the world grows, the memories burst in gaps of wonder.

Oh the wonder, the wonder of the world

how we filled and preserved it and we still are to fulfill the gaps,

the phrases and the wonder,

oh the wonder.

Submitted by the Gwyn family.