Study shows Salton Sea could meet nation's lithium demand for decades
Last updated 12/7/2023 at 6:31pm
COACHELLA – A federal analysis released Tuesday, Nov. 28 confirmed Southern California's Salton Sea contains enough lithium to meet the nation's needs for decades.
Salton Sea in Riverside's Coachella Valley has the potential to produce an estimated 375 million lithium batteries for electric vehicles – more than the total number of vehicles currently on U.S. roads, according to a recently released Department of Energy analysis.
The numbers on the Salton Sea potential lithium deposit dwarf the estimated lithium deposits available in Nevada's Thacker Pass, the largest known source of lithi...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)