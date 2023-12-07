Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Study shows Salton Sea could meet nation's lithium demand for decades

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/7/2023 at 6:31pm

Southern California's Salton Sea contains enough lithium to meet the nation's needs for decades. Village News/Kit Leong, Adobe Stock photo

COACHELLA – A federal analysis released Tuesday, Nov. 28 confirmed Southern California's Salton Sea contains enough lithium to meet the nation's needs for decades.

Salton Sea in Riverside's Coachella Valley has the potential to produce an estimated 375 million lithium batteries for electric vehicles – more than the total number of vehicles currently on U.S. roads, according to a recently released Department of Energy analysis.

The numbers on the Salton Sea potential lithium deposit dwarf the estimated lithium deposits available in Nevada's Thacker Pass, the largest known source of lithi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023