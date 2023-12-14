Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Rainbow Municipal Water District awarded Top Workplace for the third year

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/13/2023 at 5:57pm



FALLBROOK – The Rainbow Municipal Water District (RMWD) was awarded 2023 Top Workplace in San Diego County by the San Diego Union-Tribune in partnership with Energage, LLC.

The accolade is the third consecutive year RMWD has earned the honor as an organization recognized for top performance from an anonymous employee survey conducted by Energage Workplace Survey.

“We are proud to receive the Top Workplaces award for 2023,” said Jake Wiley, RMWD general manager. “This achievement reflects the dedication and commitment of our team members to shaping our workplace into what it is today...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023