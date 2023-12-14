Rainbow Municipal Water District awarded Top Workplace for the third year

FALLBROOK – The Rainbow Municipal Water District (RMWD) was awarded 2023 Top Workplace in San Diego County by the San Diego Union-Tribune in partnership with Energage, LLC.

The accolade is the third consecutive year RMWD has earned the honor as an organization recognized for top performance from an anonymous employee survey conducted by Energage Workplace Survey.

“We are proud to receive the Top Workplaces award for 2023,” said Jake Wiley, RMWD general manager. “This achievement reflects the dedication and commitment of our team members to shaping our workplace into what it is today...