Wrapping up charitable giving for the year
Last updated 12/13/2023 at 5:56pm
Jean Larsen
Legacy Endowment Community Foundation
On the cusp of finishing out the 2023 year, what a year it’s been. Gladly, many people have figured out what to buy family and friends for holiday gift giving, so they can put their minds to work on making other people’s lives filled with joy, merriment and surprises during the year-end festivities. On this topic, I extend a few thoughts for wrapping up year-end donations, not only from the heart, but also for the taxman.
If you are over that 70+ year-old threshold and you haven’t taken your required minimum distribution from retir...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)