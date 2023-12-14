Wrapping up charitable giving for the year

Jean Larsen

Legacy Endowment Community Foundation

On the cusp of finishing out the 2023 year, what a year it’s been. Gladly, many people have figured out what to buy family and friends for holiday gift giving, so they can put their minds to work on making other people’s lives filled with joy, merriment and surprises during the year-end festivities. On this topic, I extend a few thoughts for wrapping up year-end donations, not only from the heart, but also for the taxman.

If you are over that 70+ year-old threshold and you haven’t taken your required minimum distribution from retir...