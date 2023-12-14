County awarded grant for child safety seat education program

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency​ received a ​$250,000​ grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). It will support the county’s Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Community’s efforts to educate parents and caregivers about the importance of child safety seats and making sure that every child in our community travels safely.

“This grant reinforces our dedication to raising awareness of the proper use and installation of child safety seats,” said County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, Community Operations Officer Barbara Jiménez. “With this support, we can help strengthen families by offering valuable education and providing child safety seats.”

Funds will be used for a variety of community outreach events, education classes, distribution of child safety seats, and training on the installation and use of child safety seats.

The car seat safety program includes:

· Child safety seat inspection events and education classes.

· Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST) training and recertification courses.

· Child safety seats at no-cost for families with income 200 percent or more below the federal poverty level.

· Partnering with local organizations on car seat safety community outreach efforts in underserved communities.

The program runs through September 2024.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.