By Village News Staff 

Bonsall woman arrested in nationwide Ulta Beauty shoplifting ring

 
Last updated 12/21/2023 at 11:18pm

Ulta Beauty is a nationwide big-box beauty store. Bonsall resident Michelle Mack was arrested Dec. 6, accused of leading a nationwide shoplifting ring.

Bonsall resident Michelle Mack was arrested On December 6, when federal agents raided Mack's residence, arresting her and seizing hundreds of parcels and a large quantity of alleged stolen goods. Mack is accused of orchestrating a national shoplifting operation targeting Ulta Beauty stores, resulting in over $8 million in stolen merchandise, according to Ulta. Mack allegedly hired as many as 12 people to commit thefts across various Ulta locations, shipping the stolen goods to Bonsall, where it was reported by CBS 8 that the goods were sold from her Amazon store at a 50% discount.

Federal agents identified Mack as the mastermind behind this elaborate scheme. She is accused of funding the travel expenses, including flights, car rentals, and hotel stays, for her team of shoplifters. This information emerged from federal search warrants, as reported by CBS 8.

Ulta Beauty confirmed their collaboration with law enforcement in the investigation. A spokesperson stated that their team of investigators worked closely with various agencies to address organized theft operations, emphasizing their commitment to safety for employees and customers.

Mack allegedly sold the stolen items through her Amazon Marketplace store, registered under the business name 95 & Sunny Inc. The investigation, initiated in September 2021, linked Mack to over 230 thefts at Southern California Ulta stores.

Upon arresting two suspects on the East Coast, investigators discovered messages on a suspect's phone from Mack, detailing the theft operations. Mack's Amazon store, operational since 2012, had documented nearly $8 million in sales, with 2022 alone accounting for approximately $2 million.

Read the original CBS 8 Story here: https://www.cbs8.com/article/news/investigations/woman-accused-of-million-dollar-ulta-crime-ring/509-6262e11e-461a-41c9-adf9-85f552cfb0cf

 

